Australia will be hoping that England can do the job for us, admits Andrew McDonald

Andrew McDonald, ahead of India’s clash with England has admitted that Australia would be hoping that England will win the last Test in Ahmedabad to do the job for their rivals. David Warner too joined in, stating that it would idea to see Australia in the World Test Championship final.
A draw in the final Test of the series would seal the deal for the hosts, who have already earned themselves a 2-1 lead in the series after losing the first Test in Chennai against England. However, a win for England could turn the tables around, as Australia will qualify for the final of the World Test Championship final. While India would want the controllable in their favour, Australia merely have nothing else than hope for their rivals to come with a decisive victory against India.
Australia’s stand-in coach for the series against New Zealand, Andrew McDonald admitted that the Kangaroos would be hoping that England would do the job for them, winning the last Test in Ahmedabad. He, however, insisted that the job would be difficult, with the conditions likely favouring spin-bowlers.
"There's a bit of self-interest there for us (Australia). We'll be hoping they can do the job there. It's going to be difficult for them, no doubt, some of the surfaces have been conducive to spin bowling and probably India's strengths in their ability to play spin as well. We wish them well. See what unfolds, it's out of our hands but we'll be watching along with interest," ESPNCricinfo quoted McDonald as saying, reported TOI.
"Think most people have been watching that series with some great interest in terms of the conditions and the short nature of the Tests has been very interesting to watch from afar," he added.
However, there is another twist in the tale - South Africa’s appeal against the Australian team with the ICC could add another different ending to the story of the World Test Championship final. If South Africa’s appeal is accepted and Austalia are deemed guilty, India would qualify for the final irrespective of the result in the final game. Australian opener David Warner also stated that he would be supporting England in the final Test.
"I won't be barracking for England. From a cricket perspective, we'd like to see a draw [in the series]. It would be ideal for us to make the World Test Championship final and if that happens it's a great result for us," said Warner.
