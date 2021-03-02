Reports | Rashid Khan set to miss the first Test against Zimbabwe 

Today at 10:03 AM
Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is likely to miss out on the first Test against Zimbabwe, owing to a finger injury he picked during the 2021 PSL if reports are to be believed. Afghanistan will be playing a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe starting on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.
As per reports on ESPNCricinfo, star Afghanistan spinner has suffered a minor fracture to the middle finger of his bowling hand and that will rule him out of the first Test against Zimbabwe. The leg-spinner had picked up the injury whilst playing in the 2021 PSL earlier. While he hasn't been ruled out of the Test series opener officially, but a few days back, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) did state that a "final call on his inclusion" would be done after a "reassessment of his injury".
Representing Lahore Qalandars against Quetta Gladiators in the PSL, the 22-year-old had hurt his finger in a bid to intercept a shot from the bat of the hard-hitting Chris Gayle. Then and there Rashid had to walk off the field after he was seen in a lot of pain to get proper medical treatment. Though he did return to bowl later in the match. That was also his last PSL game of the season as he left for Abu Dhabi to feature in the Zimbabwe series
Reportedly, the Afghan youngster had undergone scans of the finger and there it was found out that he had a fracture. To be precise, he had "displaced" the intraarticular distal phalanx. As a result of the blow, he was forced to wear a splint to protect the finger and will be under rehabilitation till he recovers completely.
