Reports | Rashid Khan set to miss the first Test against Zimbabwe 

Representing Lahore Qalandars against Quetta Gladiators in the PSL, the 22-year-old had hurt his finger in a bid to intercept a shot from the bat of the hard-hitting Chris Gayle. Then and there Rashid had to walk off the field after he was seen in a lot of pain to get proper medical treatment. Though he did return to bowl later in the match. That was also his last PSL game of the season as he left for Abu Dhabi to feature in the Zimbabwe series