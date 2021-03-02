Reports | Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss out on the England ODI series due to personal reasons

Today at 10:30 AM
According to reports from Cricbuzz, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the three-match ODI series against England in Pune due to personal reasons, after missing the fourth Test. The same reports also added that BCCI confirmed spinner Varun Chakravarthy has failed the required fitness test.
Jasprit Bumrah has started in two of the four Tests against England, with the pacer being rested for the second Test in Chennai. Ahead of the fourth Test, the pacer had ruled himself out of the squad, due to personal reasons. The pacer is also not part of the T20I squad for the five-match series that is around the corner.
However, Cricbuzz has reported that the pacer is also likely to miss out on the three-match ODI series in Pune. The report also added that the bowler is now unlikely to play any part in the series, after not being named in the T20I squad for the five-match series against England. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the squad, the team have enough firepower and talent to try out in the white-ball series.
On the other hand, Tamil Nadu mystery spinner, Varun Chakravarthy, who had reportedly failed in the Fitness Test is another concern for the Indian team. The spinner missed his first series against Australia, with an injury, which prevented him from being part of the squad Down Under. According to the same reports, BCCI officials have confirmed that the spinner has failed the Fitness Test, which would now put his place in the Indian side under jeopardy.
With ten days to go for the series, the 29-year-old spinner is expected to take a yo-yo Test next week, in order to get himself fit for the series against England, which would be his debut. The report also added that there was another Indian player, who was named in the T20I squad, who didn’t make the yo-yo cut alongside the mystery spinner.
