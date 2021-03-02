Reports | ICC and BCCI come to fair understanding over world events for next cycle

Today at 7:39 PM
The BCCI and ICC have come to a fair understanding over the number of world events in the next eight-year cycle, with the ICC agreeing to keep that to six. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the ICC would do away with the bidding process to stage those global events after BCCI's insistence.
The ICC, since the chairmanship of Shashank Manohar and the period of interim charge by Imran Khwaja, have been open about hosting more ICC events - approximately one ICC event in a year - but the Big Three, trying to protect their own bilateral rights, are putting their stance against the system. When the informal board meeting took place over Video call, Sourav Ganguly, attending his first meeting since his heart attack, made it clear that the BCCI doesn't support the idea at all.
Now, it has emerged that the ICC have agreed to its stand and decided to organize only six world tournaments in the next cycle and do away with the process of bidding to stage those global events. According to a report on Cricbuzz, the ICC executive board approved eight events in the next cycle were approved in principle way back in 2019 but the new FTP will not account for that.
The decision to get members to bid to host events by the ICC CEO Manu Sawhney came along after the ICC decided to increase the number of ICC events in the next rights cycle. In the previous eight-year cycle, all the major global men's events were essentially bought by the Big Three of Australia, India, and England. Thus the new plan has put off all three boards.
BCCI's stance was endorsed by New Zealand Cricket (NZC), too, apart from Cricket Australia (CA) and England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and those four boards never responded to the ICC mail of putting Expression of Interest.
