Don't agree with Yuvraj Singh's opinion, wickets have been the same for everyone, asserts Gautam Gambhir 

"From that point of view, I do agree with Yuvraj Singh (DRS perspective) but from the point of view that had they played on these kinds of pitches, probably not. Because see, wickets have been the same for everyone. Ashwin doesn’t ask for these kinds of wickets, it’s the team management that asks for it. And when you prepare such wickets, Ashwin is under more pressure to deliver," Gambhir said on the 'Runorder' show on ESPNCricinfo, reported HT.