PSL 2021 | Fawad Ahmed tests COVID positive; Islamabad-Quetta game postponed
Today at 8:58 PM
The Monday game between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators has been postponed and will now be played on Tuesday after Islamabad's leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested COVID positive. Fortunately for Islamabad United, other members of the side returned with negative tests, which comes as a relief.
COVID-19 impacted the PSL 2021 for the second time this edition after the Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed, who had started showing symptoms two days ago, was tested positive for the deadly disease. Islamabad United stated that they had immediately isolated Fawad Ahmed as soon as he had started showing symptoms.
The game between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators was slated to start at 7.00 pm local time on Monday. It was first delayed by two hours before the encounter was finally moved to Tuesday. Thankfully for Islamabad United, the other team members returned with negative tests while the Quetta players are being currently tested for the novel Coronavirus and so are all the people involved with the franchise.
Pakistan Cricket Board had taken to Twitter to inform about the positive testing of a player. The PCB had tweeted, "A player from one of the sides featuring in this evening’s match has tested positive. The player had shown symptoms two days ago and had been immediately isolated. Members of his side have tested negative while the players of the other side are being tested." While Islamabad United, later confirmed the news that Fawad Ahmed had tested positive for COVID.
One of our players, Fawad Ahmed tested positive for Covid and was immediately put in isolation 2 days ago. All other Islamabad United players & members have tested negative & have been cleared to play.— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) March 1, 2021
We wish Fawad a speedy recovery.#Sherus are ready to roar tonight!! https://t.co/ry0l6L3akx
This is not the first time when COVID-19 has hit the PSL this year. Earlier, a Lahore Qalandars was also tested positive for COVID-19. Also, there was a bio-bubble breach on February 21, when Peshawar Zalmi's captain Wahab Riaz, and coach, Darren Sammy, had gone on to meet a person outside the team's bubble and were forced into quarantine later on.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.