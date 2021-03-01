NZ vs AUS | Wellington to host reminder of New Zealand’s double-header
Today at 3:11 PM
Due to the lockdown in Auckland, owing to COVID-19, New Zealand’s remaining double-headers would now be rescheduled to Wellington, to complete the respective series. On top of that, all six matches, under the circumstances would be played behind closed doors, owing to the COVID scare.
New Zealand Cricket has confirmed that the remainder of Australia’s T20I series against New Zealand and the New Zealand women’s series against England would be played in Wellington. The sudden decision of a change in venue comes on the back of the new COVID-19 cases in Auckland.
With New Zealand having a 2-0 lead over the visitors in the ongoing T20I series, the remainder of the matches was supposed to be a double-header alongside the women’s game. However, the games would now be played out of Wellington, and not Mount Maunganui.
"The change has been forced on NZC because of logistical complications arising from the transfer of this Friday's (March 5) second double-header from Auckland to Wellington," NZC said in a statement, reported Cricbuzz.
An Alert Level 2 protocols in Wellington also means that the venues would not host crowd inside the stadium. While the men’s team enjoy a healthy lead over the Australian team, their women’s counterpart would be hoping to pull their socks up in the T20I series after suffering a 1-2 rare home defeat, against England.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.