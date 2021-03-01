Modern-day hero Virat Kohli has defined India’s new-attitude, applauds Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh, in a documentary, mentioned that Virat Kohli represents India’s new attitude and insisted that his Indian team never gets intimidated by the opponent before calling him a modern-day hero. Dravid, on the other hand, stated that the system backs the development of youngsters.

Steve Waugh has been one of India’s fondest rival captains, with the Australian having many memories in the country, from the 2001 series win to the 2004 collapse that was triggered in Mumbai. During his time as Australia’s skipper, Steve has always had an instant connection with the crowd, who have admired his gameplay.

Several years after calling it quits from the game of cricket, Waugh was featured in a documentary, titled “Capturing Cricket: Steve Waugh in India,” where he talked about the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli. The former Australian skipper has mentioned Kohli as the modern-day Indian hero while stating that under his leadership, the team never gets intimidated by the opponent.

Instead, he reckons that they have an attitude that everything is achievable and possible, which has, in turn, shaped India’s cricketing future. Under Kohli's leadership, the Indian team have not just set up a fortress at home but also breached several fortresses, including the Gabba, where they beat Australia, chasing in the fourth-innings.

"What they love about Kohli is that it's like the new attitude of India, get stuck in, don't be intimidated. Take everything on and anything is achievable and possible. But he's like the modern-day hero," said Waugh, reported TOI.

On the other hand, the documentary also features Indian legend, Rahul Dravid, who mentioned that the Indian cricketing system allows for the youngsters to be properly backed and get the best of their talent out. Under the leadership of Dravid, the Indian U-19 team won the World Cup in New Zealand, with Prithvi Shaw emerging as one of the star players from that squad.

"The youth of India today truly believe that they can achieve everything, they always had the intelligence, they always had the ability, but now that's been backed up with a system and that's been backed up with the opportunity to be able to get the best out of their talent," said Dravid.