Marcus Trescothick appointed as England's full-time batting coach
Today at 4:19 PM
Former English opener Marcus Trescothick has been named as the England's new Elite Batting Coach as confirmed by the ECB on Monday. Apart from him, Jon Lewis and Jeetan Patel were also appointed as the elite pace bowling and spin bowling coaches of the side respectively and will soon join the setup.
England's full-time coaching staff that comprises of head coach Chris Silverwood and his assistant coaches Graham Thorpe and Paul Collingwood, will now have new additions in the form of Marcus Trescothick, Jon Lewis and Jeetan Patel. They will join the coaching staff of the senior English men's side in a full-time capacity. As far as the role of England's batting coach is concerned, no one was hired after Mark Ramprakash in 2019. Though players like Trescothick, Jacques Kallis, Graham Thorpe and Jonathan Trott had taken up the role on an interim basis. Trescothick was earlier serving as Somerset's assistant coach but he will no longer continue with the role owing to his full-time appointment.
Jeetan Patel is currently with the England team on the India tour as well and has been serving the Three Lions regularly in a consultant role. While Jon Lewis will be leaving the Young Lions Head Coach position to take up the senior side's coaching role. The ECB Performance Director Mo Bobat announced that the board had undertaken an extensive recruitment process and only after that, the vacant positions were filled with the most deserving candidates
"Following an extensive recruitment process, I'm really excited about the caliber of the individuals that we've appointed into these specialist roles. Marcus, Jon and Jeetan have demonstrated their ability at the highest level and also show huge potential for the future," ECB Performance Director Mo Bobat said, reported Cricbuzz.
He also added that these full-time coaches will be adding great value to English cricket and not only towards the senior team but also the U-19 players.
"Working in conjunction with counties, they will have responsibility for developing and preparing current and next-in-line England players whilst also adding value to our England and Lions environments. In addition, they will support the development of our best Under 19 players through our Young Lions programme."
