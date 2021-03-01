Marcus Trescothick appointed as England's full-time batting coach

England's full-time coaching staff that comprises of head coach Chris Silverwood and his assistant coaches Graham Thorpe and Paul Collingwood, will now have new additions in the form of Marcus Trescothick, Jon Lewis and Jeetan Patel. They will join the coaching staff of the senior English men's side in a full-time capacity. As far as the role of England's batting coach is concerned, no one was hired after Mark Ramprakash in 2019. Though players like Trescothick, Jacques Kallis, Graham Thorpe and Jonathan Trott had taken up the role on an interim basis. Trescothick was earlier serving as Somerset's assistant coach but he will no longer continue with the role owing to his full-time appointment.