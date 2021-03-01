IND vs ENG | Loved watching Axar Patel bowl; hopefully pitches stay the same in Asia, opines Ashton Agar 

Australian spinner Ashton Agar has asserted that he loved watching the Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel in action and would love to see turners in the sub-continent going ahead as well. Earlier, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon had also come out in support of the Indian wickets.

Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel starred in the third Test win against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium as he picked up 11 wickets in the game. So far in his Test career, Axar has taken three five-fers in four innings. His pinpoint accuracy and a lethal arm-ball has helped him bamboozle the English batsmen, who have been clueless against him even when it comes to his straighter deliveries. So far, the Gujarat spinner has taken 18 wickets at 9.44 in the series and has been the second-leading wicket-taker even after missing the Test series opener due to an injury.

Australian left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has stated that he has loved watching Axar Patel in the ongoing series and termed his 'straight ball' the most lethal one. He also added that cricket in sub-content is the best to watch despite the wrath that India are facing for preparing rank turners against England in the last two Tests that has seen the visitors crumble down with the hosts taking a lead of 2-1 in the four-Test series.

"I love watching cricket in the sub-continent. That is the greatest cricket to watch in the sub-continent as a spinner. Loved watching Axar Patel bowl. He was able to just hit the shiny side of the ball and get a few to go off the wicket," Agar told reporters on Monday, reported HT.

"That's the most lethal one because you are expecting them to turn so much. He would have got maybe 10 of his wickets in the last couple of Tests with the straighter ones. Pretty exciting stuff, hopefully, the pitches stay this way in the subcontinent. It makes for really exciting cricket," Agar said.

Agar also highlighted that the key to success in Asia is to bowl accurately, and as straight as possible to bring different modes of dismissals in play.

"The key to bowling in the sub-continent is accuracy and consistency, hitting the stumps every ball. One might turn and one might not. Sometimes, if you don't know what the ball is going to do as a bowler. The batsman has absolutely no idea. However, Axar seemed to do it quite a lot of times," Agar added.

"Maybe it's something to work on. I am keen to play around with that after watching that. It's a really good skill to have. Rangana Herath is a good example of that. I don't know whether he meant to do it but he let the ball pitch in the same spot consistently."

India will now take on England in the fourth and the final Test in Ahmedabad from March 4 onwards. If they manage to win or draw the game, not only will they seal the series but also a place in the World Test Championship finale. On the other hand, if England win the Test, then Australia will qualify for the WTC finale.