IND vs ENG | Don’t think the pitch will be any different from the third Test, expresses Sunil Gavaskar

“I don’t think the pitch will be very different from what we have already seen because it is the same square on which eleven pitches are there, out of which we are going to play on one more pitch. What will happen is that unless there is a lot of rolling done, unless there is a lot of watering done at the same time, this pitch will become drier and then help the ball to turn a little bit more,” Gavaskar told Star Sports, reported Hindustan Times.