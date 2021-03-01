Happy that Ashwin is finally getting the recognition after years, states Saba Karim

Today at 3:14 PM
Saba Karim, post-Ashwin’s 400th Test wicket, stated that he is finally happy with the fact that the off-spinner is getting the recognition he deserves after years of international cricket. He also added that that the all-rounder is now coming forward as a true match-winner for the team.
Since the start of the Australian series, Ravichandran Ashwin has transformed himself as the best spinner across in international cricket with his exploits in the longest format. Not only has he picked 12 wickets in the series win over Australia but also started the England series ablaze. In the ongoing Test series against the Three Lions, the off-spinner has picked up 24 wickets, going past the 400 Test wicket milestone.
Not just that, the Tamil Nadu cricketer also scored a Test century after five years, in the second Test on a tough surface, which prompted the return of the ‘all-rounder’ status for him. Former BCCI’s General Manager Saba Karim stated that he is happy for Ashwin and insisted that the all-rounder is finally getting well-deserved recognition after years of international cricket. While Ashwin was not a sure-shot starter in the Australia tour, an injury to Ravindra Jadeja paved way for the off-spinner, who from thereon went on to leave an indelible mark on Steve Smith.
"I am happy R Ashwin is getting the recognition he should have got many years ago. I have always been troubled that whenever the Indian team has gone to play outside the Asian sub-continent, he has faced harsh decisions quite a few times. If he has bowled one bad spell or not bowled well in a Test match, he has been dropped quite a few times," said Karim during a discussion on India News.
On the other hand, while not just stressing about his bowling performance, Karim also added that in the past, Ashwin has performed well in tough situations multiple times. However, he stated his happiness over the fact that he is getting due respect from everyone.
"I am happy that he is coming forward now as a true match-winner and he is not only getting respect in his team, but a lot of cricket fans and former cricketers have got the belief that he is definitely a match-winner and a complete all-rounder. He has come and scored runs in difficult situations quite often," added Karim.
