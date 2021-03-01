Great to see David Warner back in the Blues’ outfit after the rehabilitation, states Phil Jacques

NSW’s coach Phil Jacques has stated that it is great to see the return of David Warner in the blues outfit, after the opener had spent time recovering his fitness, following his injury troubles. While not just that, Jacques also added that the southpaw has worked immensely hard on his rehab.

Last week, David Warner stated that he would return to the New South Wales’ setup for the March 4 clash against South Australia, after recovering from the injury that had kept him away from the game since the India tour. The opener, after suffering a groin injury in the second ODI against India, returned to the Australian setup for the last two Tests against the same opposition, where he couldn’t quite hit full throttle.

Ahead of his return for the clash, NSW’s head coach and former Australian opener Phil Jacques has shown his happiness over the return of the opener in the domestic setup. He also added that Warner’s return is on the back of his strenuous hard work on the rehabilitation process, which has made him fit in time for the Thursday clash.

"We all know Davey's quality as a player in all formats and it's great to see him back for the Blues for this game," cricketnsw.com.au quoted Jaques as saying.

The Blues have started their season on a bright note, with a win over Victoria in the opening game of their 50-over clash, where the duo of Pat Cummins and Steve Smith shone for the Blues. However, this week, they would be without the services of the former Australian skipper, who has ruled himself out of the contest, owing to a small niggle. He will be replaced in the playing XI by Nick Larkin.

While Smith has been ruled out of the clash, the focus would be on Cummins and Warner to turn a new page in the club’s history. Jacques also stated that the left-handed Australian opener has worked really hard on his rehab while also insisting that it would be a ‘fantastic’ experience to have him back in the setup for the coming weeks.

"He has worked really hard on his rehab and has been great around the group when he's been at training. It will be fantastic to have his experience around the team over the coming weeks," he added.