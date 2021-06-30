Twitter reacts to pumped up Kagiso Rabada controlling his emotions to escape potential ICC sanction

Kagiso Rabada might be the most exciting fast bowler in world cricket, but often in the past, the Proteas superstar has gotten himself in deep trouble by displaying raw emotion. Four years ago, thanks to accumulating demerit points, the speedster got banned for a Test match after giving a mouthy send-off to Ben Stokes , and last year, again, the right-armer missed a Test against England after literally screaming in the face of Joe Root . When it comes to collecting demerit points, Rabada has tended to accumulate them as Sergio Ramos does yellow cards.

The South African superstar could very well have gotten himself in trouble once again on Tuesday, versus West Indies, but the realization of a potential ICC sanction hitting him like a truck meant that he pulled out. In the very last second.

West Indies looked on course to chase the 168 set by South Africa, particularly with Pollard and Pooran in the middle, and it needed something special from the visitors to peg the hosts back. And the special moment came courtesy of KG Rabada, who bowled *the perfect* inducker to knock the poles of the Windies skipper off.

Naturally, Rabada, due to the price of the wicket in the context of the match, would have burst into a passionate celebration, and maybe even have given the batsman a send-off, but post-Pollard’s wicket, that wasn’t to be. Quickly realizing that he could get into potential trouble for an over-the-top celebration, the Proteas star restrained from celebrating, and pulled out at the very last moment to stay in ICC’s good books. It turned out to be a wise decision at the end, though, as not only did the Proteas win the match, but Rabada also exited the contest unscathed, with his slate still clean.