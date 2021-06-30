Reports | Mendis, Dickwella, and Gunathilaka likely to be suspended for one-year

Today at 6:14 PM
As per latest reports, the under-fire Sri Lankan trio of Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, and Danushka Gunathilaka are likely to be handed over at least a one-year suspension. The trio are already set to be dropped from the white-ball series against India, that will commence in the month of July.
2021 is turning out to be an awful year for Sri Lankan cricket. It started off with the players getting into a big controversy with the country's cricket board over the annual contracts. It was followed by some terrible performance by the players in the three-match T20I series against England. And then to top it all, the trio of Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, and Danushka Gunathilaka were found breaching the bio-bubble in England ahead of the three-match ODI series. In fact, a video had also gone viral where Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella were seen smoking in the streets of Durham.
Now, if reports are to be believed, the trio is set to be banned for at least 12 months. "They are likely to get a minimum one-year suspension if found guilty of several breaches of their contract," an official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity, reported HT.
As a result of the aforementioned incident, the trio was sent back home on Tuesday. They are presently on a 14-day quarantine, which will be followed by an investigation into the bubble breach. Not only have they missed the ODIs against England, they will also likely not be part of the six-match white-ball series against India that starts from July 13. As far as the Lankan team goes, they lost the first ODI of the three-match series. They were earlier whitewashed in the T20Is.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Kusal Mendis
- Danuska Gunathilaka
- Niroshan Dickwella
- India Vs Sri Lanka
- England Vs Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.