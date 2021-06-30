Reports | Mendis, Dickwella, and Gunathilaka likely to be suspended for one-year

2021 is turning out to be an awful year for Sri Lankan cricket. It started off with the players getting into a big controversy with the country's cricket board over the annual contracts. It was followed by some terrible performance by the players in the three-match T20I series against England. And then to top it all, the trio of Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, and Danushka Gunathilaka were found breaching the bio-bubble in England ahead of the three-match ODI series. In fact, a video had also gone viral where Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella were seen smoking in the streets of Durham.