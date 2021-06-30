Kane Williamson regains top spot in ICC batsman’s rankings; Jadeja slips to second among all-rounders

More good news has come New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson’s way as the right-hander has regained top spot in the ICC batsman’s rankings in Tests. Williamson, who landed in England as the top-ranked batsman, lost the number one ranking to Steve Smith after twin failures at Lord’s, posting scores of 13 and 1. However, two impressive knocks in the World Test Championship final have seen the 30-year-old regain top spot. Williamson (891) now has a ten-point lead over Smith, who is scheduled to play no Test matches in the near future.