India tend to fail on big occasions consistently, need to stick to their plans, proclaims Curtly Ambrose

"In the last 6-7 ICC events, Team India has failed in the finals or lost in the semi-finals. I am just wondering (why). Because they have been so successful. But when you get to those big occasions, they tend to fail on a consistent basis. Is it a situation where they change their game plan or they put themselves under pressure because of the occasion? If that is the case, then it is wrong. As a former cricketer (I can say), the things that you do to make you successful, to get you to where you are, you continue to do them and try to improve," Ambrose said on 'The Curtly & Karishma Show' on YouTube, reported HT.