India tend to fail on big occasions consistently, need to stick to their plans, proclaims Curtly Ambrose

West Indies legend Curtly Ambrose has pointed out India's consistent failures in the big ICC games and suggested that they need to stick to their plans irrespective of who they face. He also lauded the Kiwi bowling attack and said they can do well when the conditions suit them.
There was a point in time when India had taken to the ICC events like a fish to water. In the 2007-2013 phase, they ended up winning the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 50-overs World Cup and the 2013 Champions trophy respectively. However, since then, despite being prolific in the ICC events and doing remarkably well in the group stages, India have failed to clinch the big games. And the 2021 WTC finale continued India's bleak run in the ICC Knock-outs as they lost their sixth consecutive knockout game in the ICC events.
Former West Indies pacer bowler Curtly Ambrose pointed out India's poor record in the big games of the ICC events and suggested that they will need to back their game and not change their style be it the semi-final or the finals of the tournament.
"In the last 6-7 ICC events, Team India has failed in the finals or lost in the semi-finals. I am just wondering (why). Because they have been so successful. But when you get to those big occasions, they tend to fail on a consistent basis. Is it a situation where they change their game plan or they put themselves under pressure because of the occasion? If that is the case, then it is wrong. As a former cricketer (I can say), the things that you do to make you successful, to get you to where you are, you continue to do them and try to improve," Ambrose said on 'The Curtly & Karishma Show' on YouTube, reported HT.
"You don’t change your game plan or style of play because it is semi-final or final. That is their loss. You've got to keep doing what you have been doing all along, that brought you success," he further added.
He, however, credited New Zealand's side for their brilliant show in the big game and had special praise for their pace bowlers and the skipper Kane Williamson.
"You have to give New Zealand credit. They have got some fantastic bowlers in their line-up. They have got Southee, Boult and Wagner for company and Kyle Jamieson. These guys, when they get conditions that suit them, are more than a handful. And, they are led by a wonderful captain. I have got a lot of respect for Kane Williamson. He has led this team for years magnificently," Ambrose signed off.
