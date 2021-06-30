ENG vs SL | Joe Root is one of the best players in the world, praises Eoin Morgan 

Eoin Morgan, post-England's first ODI win, heaped praises on Joe Root and termed him one of the best batters in the world in most situations. Talking about the English Test skipper's contention for the T20 World Cup, which will be played later this year, he stated that one cannot rule him out.

Another day, another Root masterclass and England crossed the finishing line against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Chester-le-Street with five wickets in hand. After England bowled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 185, the chase was supposed to be a mere formality but only if cricket was played on paper. After getting a quick start, England went from 54-0 to 80-4 with a familiar foe Dushmantha Chameera trying to make a match out of nothing. However, Root eased the nerves, applied his experience and anchored the chase with an unbeaten 79 to win the game for the Three Lions.

England skipper Eoin Morgan was left impressed with the way the senior batsman showed his class and termed him one of the best in the world.

"He (Root) is one of the best in the world in most situations, he showed us today that if you do the basics right it is easy to score," Morgan said after the game, reported Cricbuzz.

Despite dominating 50-over cricket, Root has not been a part of England's T20I side, with him not having played a game in over two years. Morgan, however, hinted that there is still a possibility of the right-hander sneaking into the World T20 squad.

"There are a lot of people (in contention for the T20 WC), you can't rule Root out. The schedule has not allowed him to play a lot of T20 games."

Morgan also credited the bowlers for bowling out Sri Lanka cheaply and remarked that they created chances throughout.

"The way the guys started and persisted throughout was really good to see. They kept creating chances right through and full credit to them (bowlers). We have our lead bowlers at mid-on or mid-off and they communicate with whoever is bowling which is the key."

Chris Woakes, meanwhile, who missed most of the games in the winter, has made a terrific return for England. He continued his decent run and ended with figures of 4/18, delivering five maidens, and striking with the ball early and then in the middle, to put the tourists in a spot. Reflecting on the game, Woakes stated that he adapted quickly which is needed in the format.

"You are always worried about your bowling figures as a bowler. You have to assess the conditions and adapt quickly as an opening bowler. It is all about not giving freebies in one-day cricket, the new ball travels quickly once it is in the gap. (The rhythm) Not too bad. In the first couple of overs I bowled too short, but then adapted quickly and bowled fuller," said Woakes, who was named the Man of the Match.

England and Sri Lanka will now lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series on July 1 at the Kennington Oval, London.