Chris Lynn relinquishes Brisbane Heat captaincy

Chris Lynn, the highest run-getter in Big Bash League history, has announced that he has relinquished Brisbane Heat captaincy, citing that it ‘is the right time for someone else to take over the reins’. Brisbane Heat finished 4th in BBL 10, and were knocked out in the ‘Challenger’ stage by Perth.

Brisbane Heat will have a new skipper in the forthcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) as Chris Lynn has confirmed that he has relinquished captaincy. Lynn, the highest run-getter in the competition’s history, has endured a tumultuous time as skipper of the Heat, with the franchise failing to make it to the knockout stages in two of the last three seasons.

The Queensland-based franchise did make it to the playoffs last season, but lost in the penultimate game of the season to Perth Scorchers to bow out of the competition. In an official statement, the 31-year-old top-order batter confirmed that he has stepped down, and insisted that he felt that it was the right time for a different person to drive the team forward.

"It has been a huge honour to skipper the Heat for the last three years and I am very grateful for all the backing and support from the players, coaching and backroom staff and the loyal Heat fans and sponsors," Lynn said in a statement.

"I am very proud to have led the boys and I have really enjoyed my time as captain. I have thought long and hard about my decision, and I think it is the right time for someone else to take over the reins and keep building with this talented group of players."

Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson stated that he respects Lynn’s decision, and claimed that relinquishing captaincy might help Lynn focus on his batting and take the same to the next level.

"Something like this is never a simple or comfortable process, and Chris certainly has our full support for the decision he has reached," Svenson said.

"We certainly respect his choice, and the reasoning behind it. He hasn't rushed things and has consulted with key people in his life to make this call. Having spoken at length with him, I am very confident that he and Heat will both benefit from his decision and we certainly look forward to him bringing his experience and undoubted batting prowess to bear on the BBL 11 season and beyond."