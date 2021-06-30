BCCI to nominate R Ashwin, Mithali Raj for Khel Ratna; Dhawan, Rahul, and Bumrah for Arjuna

Mithali's career has spanned over two decades for the Indian women's side while she is also the highest run-getter in ODIs. On the other hand, Ashwin has taken over 400 Test wickets and has been one of the biggest match-winners in red-ball cricket. Both Ashwin and Mithali have already won the Arjuna award. A BCCI official revealed that Mithali has been recommended for Khel Ratna.