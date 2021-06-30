BCCI to nominate R Ashwin, Mithali Raj for Khel Ratna; Dhawan, Rahul, and Bumrah for Arjuna

Today at 6:35 PM
The BCCI are set to nominate senior Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Mithali Raj for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, which is also the country's highest sporting honour. Meanwhile, the trio of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah will be nominated for the Arjuna award.
Ravichandran Ashwin and Mithali Raj have been great servants of the country when it comes to the field of cricket. Over the years, they have helped the Indian side to many glories. Now, they are set to be recommended by the BCCI for this year's prestigious, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.
Mithali's career has spanned over two decades for the Indian women's side while she is also the highest run-getter in ODIs. On the other hand, Ashwin has taken over 400 Test wickets and has been one of the biggest match-winners in red-ball cricket. Both Ashwin and Mithali have already won the Arjuna award. A BCCI official revealed that Mithali has been recommended for Khel Ratna.
"No women cricketer has been nominated for Arjuna. Mithali's name has been recommended for Khel Ratna," a BCCI official told PTI, reported India Today.
The trio of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan have been recommended for the Arjuna award. Notably, no woman cricketer was nominated for it. Notably, the initial deadline for the submission of nominations was June 21, however, it was later extended to June 28.
