Reports | Salman Butt joins PCB's umpiring and match referee course

In a bid to develop match officials in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have introduced an umpiring and match referee course, which includes three levels. As per Cricket Pakistan, the level 1 Umpiring course took place between June 7 to 25, and the former Pakistan captain Salman Butt was also part of the online program. As many as 346 people enrolled for the level 1 course, of which 49 were cricket players. It also includes the names of players like Abdul Rauf, Bilal Asif and Shoaib Khan.