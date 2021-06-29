Reports | Salman Butt joins PCB's umpiring and match referee course

Today at 12:06 PM
As per Cricket Pakistan reports, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has joined PCB's umpiring and match referee course and even took part in the online Level-1 course. Salman Butt was found guilty in the spot-fixing scandal in 2010, after which he failed to return to the national side.
In a bid to develop match officials in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have introduced an umpiring and match referee course, which includes three levels. As per Cricket Pakistan, the level 1 Umpiring course took place between June 7 to 25, and the former Pakistan captain Salman Butt was also part of the online program. As many as 346 people enrolled for the level 1 course, of which 49 were cricket players. It also includes the names of players like Abdul Rauf, Bilal Asif and Shoaib Khan.
It has been reported that the Level 1 course had question and answer sessions besides the basic training provided to the budding officials. The participants are expected to undergo written tests, interviews and fitness tests in the second phase of the course. The candidates who complete the program successfully will go ahead and supervise club, school and other matches in their respective City Cricket Associations.
In 2010, Salman Butt was punished after being found guilty in the spot-fixing scandal in a Test match against England at Lord's alongside Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif. Barring Amir, no one from the trio, has been able to return to the national side. Even Amir announced his premature retirement after his differences with the team management. These days, Butt is working as a cricket analyst and also has a YouTube Channel.
