Pakistan should have an advantage in World T20 because of experience in the UAE, points Kamran Akmal

Today at 10:58 AM
Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has admitted that the Men in Green should have an advantage in the World T20 owing to their nine-year experience in the Middle East. However, Akmal did not pick a favourite, stating that even Afghanistan could spring a surprise because of the favourable conditions.
Post the 2009 incident at home, Pakistan were unable to host international matches in the country, which led to their home base being shifted to the Middle East, where they found their home for the next ten years. While they have returned home in 2019, their experience in the Middle East will make them one of the favourites for the upcoming World T20, which was confirmed to be hosted in the UAE.
Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman, Kamran Akmal admitted that Pakistan would walk in with a substantial advantage over all the other teams with their experience in the conditions. Akmal also insisted that the Men in Green have played at least nine-ten years of international cricket in the UAE, where they have gone past several sides.
“Pakistan should have the advantage in the T20 World Cup. We’ve played international cricket for 9 to 10 years in the UAE. That makes Pakistan the most experienced side under the conditions,” Akmal said on his YouTube channel ‘My Master Cricket Coach'.
However, the elder of the Akmal brothers insisted that players from several countries would benefit from India and Pakistan’s domestic T20 leagues - IPL and PSL. Given that the conditions in the Middle East would be dry and would aid the spinners, Akmal cited that Afghanistan could prove to be a dangerous side, with their spinners in prime form.
“Not only players from India and Pakistan but from other countries will also benefit going into the T20 World Cup since a lot of them play in both PSL and IPL. Given the conditions in the UAE, Afghanistan can also prove to be a dangerous side, looking at the players that they have. So, it is difficult to pick a favourite for the T20 World Cup,” Akmal said.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Kamran Akmal
- Icc World T 20 2021
- Psl
- Indian Premier League
- Pakistan Cricket Team
- India Cricket Team
- Afghanistan Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.