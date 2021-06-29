My resignation has nothing to do with Hasan Ali, reveals Younis Khan

Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan has rubbished the rumours about his resignation as Pakistan’s batting coach was led by a spat with team bowler Hasan Ali during the South Africa tour in April. Younis also mentioned that he maintained good relations with Pakistan's team management.

Days after Younis Khan stepped down as Pakistan team’s batting coach, there were rumours flying around that his resignation occurred because of a verbal spat with Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali during the South Africa tour in April.

According to a report by cricketpakistan.com.pk, “Younis had approached Hasan over a matter outside his domain, in the dressing room after the match, but the latter hit back with a strong response which left the former batting coach unhappy.”

However, the former Pakistan skipper has opened up on the matter and has rubbished the rumours calling it unnecessary hype that could lead to the bowler’s mental toll, who is currently with the team in England for their limited-overs tour.

“I don’t know how this thing came in media and got hype. It was the heat of the moment and it is normal on tours. I don’t think there is any need to give this issue a hype as Hasan is currently on national duty and this controversy can divert his mind,” Younis told ARY News.

Last week, Younis, who had a contract with Pakistan Cricket Board until ICC Men’s 2022 T20 World Cup, had mutually parted ways with the board. The 43-year-old further mentioned that he is contractually obligated to not reveal his reason after his departure in public for at least six months but he has made it explicitly clear that there is no involvement of Hasan Ali in it.

"See, I and PCB had a contract in which it was mentioned that after we part ways, we will not discuss anything on it for the next six months. So, I don’t know whether to disclose the reason behind my resignation but to be very frank, it has nothing to do with the Hasan incident which was leaked despite a contract in place,” Younis said.

In November 2020, Younis had signed a two-year deal as Pakistan’s batting coach after he had toured with the team to England on a temporary basis. The 2009 World T20 winning captain said that he has no differences with the team management and enjoyed his job with the batting setup.

“I really enjoyed working with the team management, there were no differences at all. See, I took up the batting coach post to serve my country again and share my experience with the batters,” Younis mentioned.

“I have good relations with Ehsan Mani and Wasim Khan and we often remain in touch on cricket matters. I always try to suggest them on different matters as in the end, it is all about Pakistan’s cricket,” he added.