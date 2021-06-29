Mithali Raj moves up to fifth place in ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings, Tammy Beaumont at top

Mithali played a lone warrior’s innings with a gritty 72 off 108 balls against England women in their first of the three-match ODI series in Bristol. Other batters meagrely contributed runs with the likes of Mandhana could only add 10 in India’s tally of 201/8. The last time the Indian captain featured in the top five list was back in 2019. Meanwhile, England opener Tammy Beaumont, who smashed an unbeaten 87 in England’s eight-wicket triumph in the first ODI, dominates the batting charts with 791 ratings.