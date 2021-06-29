ICC confirms Men’s T20 World Cup move to UAE and Oman

On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the Men’s T20 World Cup will be moved to the United Arab Emirates and Oman from India in October. The board also confirmed that Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and the Oman Cricket Academy ground will serve as the venues.

After an official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, the ICC announced that the Men’s T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to begin in October would be moved to the United Arab Emirates and Oman. The press release from the ICC confirmed that the move is on the back of the consequences of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, with the tournament starting on October 17.

While the BCCI will continue to host the event, the ICC announced the four venues - Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, for the tournament. The qualifier stage of the tournament would be split between Oman and UAE with four teams qualifying for the Super 12s.

The eight teams competing in the preliminary stage are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman and Papua New Guinea, before the play-off stage and the Final on 14 November, as confirmed by ICC.

"Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window," said acting ICC CEO Geoff Allardice.

"Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment. We will work closely with the BCCI, the Emirates Cricket Board and Oman Cricket to ensure fans can enjoy a wonderful celebration of cricket,” he added.

BCCI’s president Sourav Ganguly earlier expressed his disappointment over not being able to host the competition in India but ensured that the board would put all its efforts into making the tournament a lively one in the Middle East.

"We would have been happier hosting it in India but considering the uncertainty due to the Covid 19 situation and the importance of a world championship, the BCCI will now continue to host this tournament in UAE and Oman. The BCCI is looking forward to creating a spectacle," said Ganguly.