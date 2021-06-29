ENG vs PAK | Edgbaston to allow 80 per cent capacity crowd for ODI against Pakistan

Ahead of the three-match ODI series, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) received the happy news that Edgbaston as a venue is allowed to house an 80% crowd for the third ODI against Pakistan. The board also confirmed that the venue would be allowed to accommodate upto 19,000 spectators.

Edgbaston served as the venue for New Zealand’s historic win against England in the second Test, in a Test match where crowds were absolutely buzzing. With the venue being the host for the third ODI between Pakistan and England, the UK government's Events Research Programme (ERP) has been allowed to fill 80 per cent of its capacity, on July 13.

As per Cricbuzz’s report, the venue would house upto 19,000 spectators for the clash, including those under the age of 16, "in the stadium bowl and hospitality lounges without social distancing as part of the research study."

"It's fantastic for sport in the West Midlands that so many cricket fans will be able to enjoy another blockbuster fixture in England versus Pakistan at Edgbaston," said Stuart Cain, Chief Executive of Warwickshire cricket, reported Cricbuzz.

However, people above the age of 11 attending the game would have to produce a negative COVID Lateral Flow Test result or proof of two vaccinations at least 14 days before being allowed to be in the stands. Earlier during the clash against New Zealand, the venue was allowed to accommodate a 70% crowd, with nearly 60,000 people being part of the five-day clash over five days.

"The recent Test match gave us a fantastic opportunity to build a new model for large scale sporting events and I'm pleased to see elements of this first trial being carried forward for the Pakistan match.

"Technology played a big part in this and we will again focus on using this as a way of creating a safe environment whilst enhancing Edgbaston's reputation as one of the best atmospheres in world cricket," Cain added.