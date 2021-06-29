ENG vs IND | Anderson and Broad will struggle on dry wickets against India, opines Sunil Gavaskar 

One of the things that stood out from the England-New Zealand series was the nature of wickets, which were on the drier and flatter side. It made things difficult for James Anderson, who struggled in the two-match Test series. However, it was in line with England's approach of trying to ace different conditions so that they can improve their overseas displays. Keeping that in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise if flatter wickets are dished out for the series against India. Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that the duo of Anderson and Broad might well struggle on dry wickets if they don't get early wickets.