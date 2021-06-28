Reports | Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella under scanner for alleged bio-bubble breach

Things could go from bad to worse for Sri Lanka as Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella are reportedly set to be investigated by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) after the duo were allegedly found flouting COVID norms. The two players, who featured in the T20I series and are expected to play a part in the ODIs, were allegedly found breaking curfew by hanging out in Durham, a place officially considered to be a red zone owing to the rise in Covid cases.