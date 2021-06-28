Reports | Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella under scanner for alleged bio-bubble breach

Today at 1:39 PM
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella, both of whom featured in the T20I series vs England, have come under fire after they were found allegedly breaching the bio-bubble. SLC are expected to launch an investigation into the matter after footage emerged of the duo violating protocols.
Things could go from bad to worse for Sri Lanka as Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella are reportedly set to be investigated by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) after the duo were allegedly found flouting COVID norms. The two players, who featured in the T20I series and are expected to play a part in the ODIs, were allegedly found breaking curfew by hanging out in Durham, a place officially considered to be a red zone owing to the rise in Covid cases.
ESPNCricinfo have reported that Sri Lanka manager Manuja Kariyapperum has claimed that the matter would be investigated. Should the players be found guilty, not only would they miss the ODI series as they’ll have to isolate, but also will be expected to pay a hefty fine for protocol breach. Renowned Lankan journalist Rex Clementine, meanwhile, has reported that there is a possibility that a third player could be involved.
Familiar faces in Durham tonight, enjoying their tour! Obviously not here to play cricket, this video was taken at 23.28 Sunday. Disappointing performance by these cricket players but not forgetting to enjoy their night at Durham. RIP #SrilankaCricket #KusalMendis #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/eR15CWHMQx— Nazeer Nisthar (@NazeerNisthar) June 28, 2021
“So here’s what we know so far. Players were allowed to go out in Cardiff for a coffee, but in Durham the city was out of bounds as COVID cases were high. Possibly a 3rd player involved. They will be isolated for 2 weeks plus a fine by Uk govt. It’s confirmed the city is Durham,” Clementine tweeted.
The news comes two days after the Lankans were blanked 3-0 by England in the T20Is. The revelations could spell trouble for Sri Lanka as both Mendis and Dickwella are integral parts of the bottom-placed Super League team’s ODI side.
