Phil Whitticase, Match Referee in England-Sri Lanka T20Is, tests positive for Covid-19

“Following a PCR test administered on Friday 25 June at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that ICC Match Referee Phil Whitticase has tested positive for COVID-19. Whitticase, who was officiating during the three-match Vitality IT20 Series between England and Sri Lanka, is well and is asymptomatic. He will now observe a period of 10-days of self-isolation from 25 June, in accordance with the UK Government’s protocol on quarantine,” the ECB said in a statement.