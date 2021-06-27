UAE to host first edition of ‘Ninety-Bash’ in 2022

Following the inaugural edition of ‘The Hundred’ later this year, there will be a 90-ball competition in UAE in 2022 as the Emirates Cricket Board, on Sunday, approved organising the ‘Ninety-Bash’, a franchise-based 90-ball tournament. T10 cricket has already captured the market in the UAE, but in an aim to strike a balance between conventional short-form cricket and the attraction that innovation and experimentation brings, Abdul Rehman Bukhatir, chairman of the Bukhatir Group, his son Khalaf Bukhatir, Salman Iqbal, the owner of the Karachi Kings franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and Imran Chaudhry, the MD of the Dubai-based Cinergie group of companies, have joined hands to launch the Ninety-Bash.