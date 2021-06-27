Shubman Gill isn't an opener, should bat in middle-order like Laxman, reckons Gagan Khoda

Former Indian selector Gagan Khoda has suggested that Shubman Gill is very much like VVS Laxman, and he should also bat in the middle-order as he's not an opener. He also added that India should have played an extra batsman or a fast bowler in the WTC Final in place of Ravindra Jadeja.

2021 has brought contrasting fortunes for India's talented opener, Shubman Gill. He started the year on a high after making crucial contributions to India's series win Down Under, especially in the Gabba Test. But from there onwards, he has returned scores of 29, 50, 0, 14, 11, 15*, 0, 28 and 8, averaging a meagre 19.37. But, more than the lean patch, it has been his technical frailties that have emerged as the biggest concern with pacers exploiting his vulnerable footwork.

Citing the example of VVS Laxman, former Indian selector Gagan Khoda has suggested that pretty much like the Hyderabad batsman, Shubman Gill should also bat in the middle-order given he's not an opening batsman.

“It was not meant to be like this. Shubman Gill isn’t an opener. He is like VVS Laxman, he should bat in the middle-order. India should have picked Mayank Agarwal, who had only two bad Test matches. Even Prithvi Shaw was shown the door after just one failure in Australia,” Khoda told Sportskeeda, reported India Today.

Team India's failure to win the WTC Final against New Zealand has resulted in scrutiny of the team, with many experts questioning the selection of Ravindra Jadeja, who didn't have much of an impact in the game with either bat or ball. Khoda reckoned that India should have rather played someone like Shardul Thakur instead.

“India could have taken an extra batsman or a fast bowler who can bat. Someone like Shardul Thakur could have done the trick,” Khoda said.

India will now play next in the whites against England in the five-match Test series that starts in August. It is supposed to be a big Test for India after they have failed to impress in seaming conditions. Despite India doing extremely well under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, they have suffered blemishes in South Africa (1-2), England (1-4), and New Zealand (0-2) respectively. However, they have managed to clinch the Test series in Australia twice in 2018/19 and 2020/2021 respectively, with the latter win coming under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane.