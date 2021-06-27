ENG vs SL | I like to respond to criticism by letting my bat talk, states Dawid Malan

Today at 10:29 AM
Dawid Malan, who after a string of low scores registered a match-winning performance on Saturday, asserted that when criticism comes his way, he likes to respond to it by letting his bat do the talking. Malan further claimed that he is open to returning to the Test side, if the management want him.
Not for the first time ahead of an England T20I, the limelight was on Dawid Malan thanks to the string of low scores the southpaw had posted in lead-up. Post his 99* vs South Africa, Malan scored over 30 just once, and entered the third T20I with scores of 7 and 4 in the first two games of the series. However, as he’s done all throughout his career, the veteran shut down critics by putting up a Man-of-the-Match display. Opening the batting (in the absence of Roy), Malan posted a well-compiled 48-ball 76 that helped the Three Lions register an emphatic 89-run win to sweep the series 3-0.
Speaking post the game, the 33-year-old asserted that, when under fire, he likes to respond to criticism by letting his bat do the talking.
“When I do get criticism I do like to go out and show what I've got to people who got opinions,” Malan said on Saturday.
“Opening is the place, breaking into this team is tough enough and I'm just happy to fill in the spot. We know how we want to play as a team and it is something that we talk about and there's obviously criticism sometimes but Morgs (Morgan) backs us to play the way we do.”
T20Is aside, a combination of his own prolific form and English batsmen’s disastrous showing against the Kiwis has meant that Malan, who last played Test cricket in 2018, has been earmarked for a return in the longest format. The southpaw played only one first-class game for Yorkshire this season, but posted a towering 199 in the clash, showcasing his credentials. When asked about a potential Test return, Malan said that he would be ‘glad’ to make a comeback.
“If people think I'm good enough (to play Test cricket) and be selected I'd be glad to do it,” Malan said.
Incidentally, Malan’s last Test appearance came against India at Edgbaston in 2018.
