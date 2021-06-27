ENG vs SL | I like to respond to criticism by letting my bat talk, states Dawid Malan

Not for the first time ahead of an England T20I, the limelight was on Dawid Malan thanks to the string of low scores the southpaw had posted in lead-up. Post his 99* vs South Africa, Malan scored over 30 just once, and entered the third T20I with scores of 7 and 4 in the first two games of the series. However, as he’s done all throughout his career, the veteran shut down critics by putting up a Man-of-the-Match display. Opening the batting (in the absence of Roy), Malan posted a well-compiled 48-ball 76 that helped the Three Lions register an emphatic 89-run win to sweep the series 3-0.