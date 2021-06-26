Virat Kohli is doing a fantastic job and should continue as captain, reckons Mohinder Amarnath

"Definitely he (Kohli) is doing a fantastic job and a player like him comes once in a generation. Cricket will keep on moving forward and when there are so many facilities and you play for a whole year obviously your self-confidence increases. In Virat Kohli, I see both Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting so you can imagine how good a batsman Virat is. And with experience, his performances are improving and it's important for him to continue as captain,” Amarnath was quoted by ANI.