Virat Kohli is doing a fantastic job and should continue as captain, reckons Mohinder Amarnath

Former Indian cricketer Mohinder Amarnath has come to Virat Kohli’s support and wants him to continue as India’s captain despite their defeat to New Zealand in the WTC final in Southampton. Amarnath congratulated Kane Williamson-led New Zealand and called them genuine winners.
India lost to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in Southampton after suffering an eight-wicket defeat on the reserve day. Virat Kohli came under the hammer for his style of captaincy and batting technique, in the final match he got scores of 44 and 13. Regarding his leadership, fans raised questions over the team's aggressive approach on the final day, when the game was heading against the Men in Blue.
However, 1983 World Cup final’s player of the match Mohinder Amarnath backed the Indian skipper stating that he is doing a fantastic job and he shouldn’t be blamed for everyone’s expectations. Amarnath called Kohli as the mixture of West Indies’ batting maestro Vivian Richards and Australia’s Ricky Ponting and wants him to continue to lead India, across all formats.
"Definitely he (Kohli) is doing a fantastic job and a player like him comes once in a generation. Cricket will keep on moving forward and when there are so many facilities and you play for a whole year obviously your self-confidence increases. In Virat Kohli, I see both Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting so you can imagine how good a batsman Virat is. And with experience, his performances are improving and it's important for him to continue as captain,” Amarnath was quoted by ANI.
“Virat Kohli is a great player and a very good captain also. We shouldn't be emotional; we have many expectations and when our expectations don't get fulfilled, we start looking for something on which we can put the blame," Amarnath added.
Before the WTC final, New Zealand played England in a two-match Test series, which they won 1-0, leading to many citing it as a preparation advantage. However, India had not played any Test cricket, apart from intra-squad games, in the past three months. Amarnath also noted that India hadn’t practised much and congratulated New Zealand calling them genuine winners.
"Team is balanced but you need practice games to get used to the conditions. So I think maybe they didn't have the time to prepare for the WTC final but congratulations to New Zealand they are the genuine winners," Amarnath pointed out.
