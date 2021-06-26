Reports | TNPL 2021 set to kick-off in July-August

Today at 10:32 AM
After the fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League was cancelled last year, due to the pandemic, reports are suggesting that the season will kick off in July-August. Cricbuzz also has reported that while Chennai will remain the hub, the venues will be finalised after talks with the government.
Earlier in April, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) permitted the state cricket associations to conduct the domestic leagues on the condition that it would not clash with the Indian Premier League and abide by the rules. In the aftermath of that permission, four cricketing associations - Saurashtra, Mumbai, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu - have sought permission to host their own editions of domestic T20 cricket.
In accordance with the decision, Cricbuzz has reported that the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) are to planning to host the TNPL in the months of July and August, from July 19 to August 15.
The tournament is expected to be closed-door affairs, with it being primarily hosted in Chennai. However, the TNCA has also shortlisted Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Coimbatore and Salem for hosting parts of the tournament. A final decision on the venue, however, would only be taken after consultation with the state government, with the official announcement set to come out in a day or two.
"We are planning three phases for the league. We intend to start the league in Chennai because the Covid cases are down in the city. Basing on the government's approval, the matches will be held in two other venues and we will come back to Chennai for the final," the TNPL official said.
While the 2020 edition could not go through, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chepauk Super Gillies would be eager to retain the trophy, after their narrow 12-run win in the 2019 final of the competition. Meanwhile, Dindigul Dragons and the other teams would be aiming to take the trophy away from the Chennai-based side.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.