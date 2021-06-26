Reports | T20 World Cup to kick-off on October 17 in UAE with final on November 14

That has led the ICC to take the decision of moving the T20 World Cup to the Middle East, according to ESPNCricinfo, where the tournament would kick off on October 17. The publication also reported that the IPL final would be hosted on October 15, in the same country. As per the plan, as reported, the first round of the competition would be split into two groups, with the UAE and Oman serving as the hosts. Hosting one part of the games in Oman would allow for the pitches in the Middle East to breathe before the crucial fixtures.