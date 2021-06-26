Players preferring IPL over international cricket may not be worthy of selection, opines Shane Warne

"I don't begrudge the players getting, it's fantastic. If they want to take the money, (let them) take it. But if you want to play cricket for your country and (still) you choose to play the IPL over your country, then maybe it's not worth picking those guys. Otherwise, this is going to happen, people are going to rest and miss Test matches and miss representing your country to go and play for money,” Warne said on the Road to Ashes podcast, reported India Today.