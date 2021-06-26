Kyle Jamieson will be one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket, predicts Sachin Tendulkar 

Jamieson has so far picked 46 wickets in eight Tests and has a remarkable average of 14.17, while he strikes every 37.40 deliveries. With the bat as well, he has had a great start to his short career, and the right-hander is averaging 42.66. One of the greats of the game, Sachin Tendulkar, has heaped praise on the Kiwi bowler and even suggested that he can become one of the best all-rounders in world cricket.