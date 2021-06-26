Kyle Jamieson will be one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket, predicts Sachin Tendulkar 

Today at 11:51 AM
Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has predicted that New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson will be one of the best all-rounders in world cricket. He added that Jamieson is different from all the other Kiwi bowlers as he tries to hit the deck hard and move the ball off the seam than swinging it.
The whole world is raving about the top-notch skills of the Kiwi quick Kyle Jamieson after he helped his country to a win against India in the WTC Final in Southampton. There was never a doubt regarding the X-factor of Jamieson with his height, but the relentlessness and intensity that he showed against India was simply phenomenal. He ended up with seven wickets in the game and also made handy runs lower down the order.
Jamieson has so far picked 46 wickets in eight Tests and has a remarkable average of 14.17, while he strikes every 37.40 deliveries. With the bat as well, he has had a great start to his short career, and the right-hander is averaging 42.66. One of the greats of the game, Sachin Tendulkar, has heaped praise on the Kiwi bowler and even suggested that he can become one of the best all-rounders in world cricket.
"Jamieson is a fantastic bowler and a utility all-rounder in the New Zealand team. He is going to become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket. When I had seen him last year in New Zealand, he impressed me with both bat and ball," Tendulkar, the former India captain said on his official YouTube channel, reported HT.
Tendulkar also highlighted that Jamieson's ability to hit the deck hard and gain seam movement is what makes him unique in the New Zealand set-up. He also added that his consistency and rhythm against India was great.
"He is a different bowler from Southee, Boult, Wagner, and de Grandhomme. This guy likes to hit the deck hard and likes to move the ball off the seam, while the others try to swing the ball away towards the slips," the former India batsman observed.
"There were a few variations where he angled his wrists and bowled a booming in-swinger. What I likes was his consistency, and he never looked out of rhythm."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Kyle Jamieson
- India Vs New Zealand
- World Test Championship Final
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.