ENG vs IND | Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be called up for England Tests, reckons Nasser Hussain

In the final, Indian seamers struggled to hit the swing bowling in contrast to their counterpart New Zealand pacers who dismantled the Indian batters with their two-way swinging abilities. Former England skipper and commentator Nasser Hussain wants India to call Buvneshwar Kumar, despite his injury, for the Test series against England. Hussain feels that even if the bowler can play for two-three games he will benefit the team because of his ability to swing that suits the conditions.