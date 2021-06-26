ENG vs IND | Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be called up for England Tests, reckons Nasser Hussain

Today at 3:31 PM
Former English skipper Nasser Hussain has stressed the inclusion of Bhuvneshwar Kumar over his ability to swing the ball when India take on England in a five-match Test series in August. Hussain feels even if Bhuvneshwar gets to play for two-three games it will largely benefit India.
India lost the World Test Championship final to New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. Virat Kohli and his team will continue to stay in the United Kingdom as they face England for a five-match Test series starting in August.
In the final, Indian seamers struggled to hit the swing bowling in contrast to their counterpart New Zealand pacers who dismantled the Indian batters with their two-way swinging abilities. Former England skipper and commentator Nasser Hussain wants India to call Buvneshwar Kumar, despite his injury, for the Test series against England. Hussain feels that even if the bowler can play for two-three games he will benefit the team because of his ability to swing that suits the conditions.
"Bhuvneshwar should be called up for the England series. Though he has injury concerns, even if he can play two or three Tests for India, the team will greatly benefit. The conditions will suit him and we all saw how the team is missing a genuine swing bowler," Hussain said on air during Day 3 of the WTC final, reported Hindustan Times.
Injuries have marred the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer in recent years where he had to be left out of many series for recuperation. In 2018, Bhuvneshwar had missed the England tour because of a lower-back injury and his last Test appearance was made in 2018 against South Africa in Johannesburg.
However, the 31-year-old seems to be fit as of now as he has been appointed Shikhar Dhawan’s deputy of a young squad for India’s limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka.
