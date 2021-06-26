Andre Russell returns to T20I squad for five-match series against South Africa

Today at 10:58 AM
West Indies star all-rounder Andre Russell has been named in the 13-man squad for the first two T20Is against South Africa that will be staged in Grenada. West Indies chief selector Roger Harper stated that Russell brings the X-factor to the side and will provide a lot of depth.
Andre Russell has been one of the biggest superstars in T20 franchise leagues around the world. Now, he's all set to feature for the West Indies side as they begin to build up for this year's T20 World Cup. The hard-hitting all-rounder has been named in the 13-man squad for the first two T20Is against South Africa that will take place on June 26 and 27. West Indies are set to play five T20Is against the Saffers that will conclude on July 3, with all the fixtures taking place at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada.
Russell had last played for West Indies in a T20 international against Sri Lanka in March 2020. So far, he has made 49 appearances in T20Is and has an incredible strike rate of 151.26 with the bat. West Indies chief selector Roger Harper affirmed that the all-rounder is an impact player and will add a lot of depth to the side as they look to build on the momentum from the Sri Lanka series win.
"Andre Russell will add that 'X' factor to the team. He is an impact player with both bat and ball and lends greater depth in both departments. The aim is to build on the performance against Sri Lanka earlier this year, to build confidence while determining our best squad and team as we run into the ICC T20 World Cup," said Roger Harper.
West Indies have named a star-studded side. There's no dearth of experience with Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, and Fidel Edwards on the side. Nicholas Pooran will be deputy to Pollard.
FULL SQUAD: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair
