Andre Russell returns to T20I squad for five-match series against South Africa

Andre Russell has been one of the biggest superstars in T20 franchise leagues around the world. Now, he's all set to feature for the West Indies side as they begin to build up for this year's T20 World Cup. The hard-hitting all-rounder has been named in the 13-man squad for the first two T20Is against South Africa that will take place on June 26 and 27. West Indies are set to play five T20Is against the Saffers that will conclude on July 3, with all the fixtures taking place at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada.