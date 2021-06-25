Jos Buttler ruled out with injury against Sri Lanka; Malan added to ODI squad 

Yesterday at 6:44 PM
England's white-ball vice-captin Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka after picking up a right calf injury in the first T20 international. As a result of Buttler's injury, England's T20I no.3 Dawid Malan has been added to the ODI side for the three-match series.
After being rested for the home Test series against New Zealand, Jos Buttler had made an emphatic return to the national side with a match-winning 68 against Sri Lanka in the first T20I. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman who had picked up a calf injury on Wednesday has now been ruled out of the remainder of the white-ball series.
Buttler had felt 'felt tightness and discomfort' during his excellent knock at the Sophia Gardens in the T20I series opener. He had even missed the second T20I, owing to the injury. A small tear was discovered when he underwent an MRI scan yesterday.
England's T20I star Dawid Malan has been added to the ODI side for the three-match series that commences from June 29 and will be part of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Malan was part of the ODI side against India too, which England had lost 1-2.
Meanwhile, in the ongoing T20I series, England lead the series 2-0 after they beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the second encounter. The third and final T20I between both sides will be played in Southampton on Saturday where the Three Lions will look to clean sweep the Lankans.
