WTC Final | Two fans ejected from Ageas Bowl for allegedly hurling racist abuse

Security guards at the Ageas Bowl had to evict two fans from the stadium on Tuesday as several New Zealand players were at the receiving end of alleged racist abuse on Day 5 of the World Test Championship final. Play resumed on Day 5 after the entirety of Day 4 was washed out by rain, but there was an ugly incident at the venue as two fans were allegedly seen and heard directing racist and general abuse towards the New Zealand players. The Security Guards were not aware of the happenings initially, but, after select members alerted the ICC of the incident through social media, the security team threw the perpetrators out of the ground.