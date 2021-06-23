WTC Final | Kohli's dismissal today reminiscent of his struggles against Anderson in 2014, opines Nasser Hussain

Today at 6:36 PM
England commentator Nasser Hussain has compared the bowling line of Kyle Jamieson, who dismissed Indian skipper Virat Kohli twice in the WTC final, to that of James Anderson in the infamous 2014 tour. Poking at one wide of off stump, Kohli threw his hands to perish to the lanky seamer.
Former England skipper and active commentator Nasser Hussain commented on Virat Kohli’s dismissal against New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson on Day 6, and compared it to the Indian skipper's dismissals against James Anderson in 2014.
India were ahead with 32 runs in the WTC final before the start of the reserve day, and Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Kohli came to bat in the first session of the decisive day. Jamieson, who scalped five wickets in the first innings, returned with the wickets of both the set batsmen.
The 6’8 bowler used the nip-backer, pitching it short outside off, to induce the outside edge of Kohli to send the skipper back to the pavilion on 13.
Hussain recalled Kohli’s departure to somewhat similar to how Anderson made him his prey in India’s tour of England in 2014 when the bowler got the better of the Indian skipper five times. Hussain felt that Jamieson used similar lines that Anderson had employed in that tour to trouble Kohli.
“Little bit more like 2014 and not the one of 2018. That was the sort of line that James Anderson troubled him in 2014. He left those last time around when he played in England,” Hussain said, reported Hindustan Times.
