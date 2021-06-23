WTC Final | First session could decide the fate of the final, believes Tim Southee

New Zealand will enter day 6 of the World Test Championship final knowing that it could very well be their best ever chance to win an ICC Trophy, and the equation for the Kiwis is simple: bowl India out as cheaply as possible and chase the target down. With conditions getting better for batting, and with India still having eight wickets in hand, it won’t be a simple task, but the Kiwis inflicted similar damage three days ago when they skittled out the last 7 Indian wickets for just 68 runs, after the hosts began Day 3 on 146/3.