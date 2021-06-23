Twitter slams repeat-offender Ajinkya Rahane for throwing his wicket away in the WTC Final

Today at 4:50 PM
It wasn’t the first time in the WTC final, it was definitely not the first time when Ajinkya Rahane has been strangled down the leg-side by a pacer. Twitter was mightily disappointed with the Indian vice-captain for throwing his wicket away against New Zealand for the second time in the final.
Oh, No Rahane!
June 23, 2021
This is not acceptable!
Kabhi Rahane soft dismissal ke peeche, kabhi soft dismissal Rahane ke peeche, TOO MUCH FUN!— Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) June 23, 2021
What's happening??
What's happing at the home gourd of cricket. #WTC21final Kohli and rahane gone now rishab pant is on crease.— Suresh K. Solanki 🇮🇳 (@entSureshK) June 23, 2021
let's see, what would happen in the end.
WTCFInal #TestChampionship #IndiaVsNewZealand
RHANE IS OUT!
Rahane should have played his lap pull on that. Rather get out caught at square leg than get strangled down the leg side. #WTC2021— cricBC (@cricBC) June 23, 2021
WHY RAHANE?
I don't know why India given too much chance to Pujara Rahane in playing XI, We should give chance to new Batsman like Hanuma Bihari, KL Rahul, Mayank Agrawal #WTC2021— Rahul (@RahulKu30974732) June 23, 2021
AND AGAIN!
So Rahane did Rahane again 😐— Mukesh Srivastwa (@marvelousmukesh) June 23, 2021
ONLY HE CAN TAKE IT!
No one can take the wicket of rahane except himself 👍— Loosers Club 😷 (@1_of_the_finest) June 23, 2021
MAXIMUM SOFT DISMISSALS!
Rahane must've maximum number of soft dismissals. Would be a record for him if there is one such category. #WTCFinal #INDvNZ— Sharath Sathu (@sharathsathu) June 23, 2021
