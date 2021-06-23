 user tracker image
    Twitter slams repeat-offender Ajinkya Rahane for throwing his wicket away in the WTC Final

    Rahane throws away his wicket again

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:50 PM

    It wasn’t the first time in the WTC final, it was definitely not the first time when Ajinkya Rahane has been strangled down the leg-side by a pacer. Twitter was mightily disappointed with the Indian vice-captain for throwing his wicket away against New Zealand for the second time in the final.

    Oh, No Rahane!

    This is not acceptable!

    What's happening??

    RHANE IS OUT!

    WHY RAHANE?

    AND AGAIN!

    ONLY HE CAN TAKE IT!

    MAXIMUM SOFT DISMISSALS!

