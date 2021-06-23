Twitter reacts as Ravindra ‘playful’ Jadeja shocks fans with a fake celebration

Today at 9:43 PM
Things were getting hot, literally and figuratively, as the two New Zealand batsmen were forced to put impetus back into the innings, with runs drying up from both ends. After Ross Taylor cut on to the backward square fielder, a playful Ravindra Jadeja jumped in joy to fool the Indian fans.
What did sir Jadeja do?
Jadeja faked everyone 😂 we all thought Taylor was gone 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w2aG2oFmiv— ribas (@ribas30704098) June 23, 2021
FAKE!!
Jadeja fakes catch, bamboozles everyone!— OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) June 23, 2021
Meanwhile fans:#INDvNZ #WTCFinal2021 #WTCFinal #WTC2021 #WTC21 #WTCFinal21 #worldtestchampionshipfinal #Ashwin #Jaddu #Pant #Williamson #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/bbYOYm6etg
That was fake!
Fake fielding Sunny? I think Jadeja was just happy to have stopped the ball! #WTCFinal2021 #WTC21 #INDvNZ 🇮🇳— Indrani B. 🌸🌼🌺 (@TheOtherIndrani) June 23, 2021
Fake happiness!
Why is Jadeja giving me such fake happiness man— Stuti Biyani (@StutiBiyani3) June 23, 2021
Hope but fake!
Jadeja just giving hopes by fake fielding 😂🙏— Az_ease (@Az_ease_) June 23, 2021
ha ha!
Gavaskar is correct, fine 5 runs for Jadeja's fake fielding. Lol #WTCFinal— Sushant Kshirsagar (@RedDevilsSupptr) June 23, 2021
penalty??
Was Jadeja doing fake fielding?? 5 penalty runs ??#WTCFinal21 #INDvNZ— RESISTANCE🇵🇸 (@DaniiSays) June 23, 2021
