The Hundred | Southern Brave name de Kock and Conway as replacements for Warner, Stoinis

The first edition of The Hundred has created a lot of hype in the cricket world given the unique nature of the format. It is set to commence from July 21 in the United Kingdom. However, Southern Brave had to face a major blow when Australian superstars David Warner and Marcus Stoinis pulled out of the tournament. But the club, on Wednesday, announced the replacement signings which features names of two of the most talented left-handers going around in the world - Devon Conway and Quinton de Kock.

The club in a release expressed their regret at the fact that David Warner and Marcus Stoinis won't be able to make it to the team for the tournament. However, they were delighted to welcome the duo of de Kock and Conway.

"Australian players David Warner and Marcus Stoinis who have had to pull out due to conflicting schedules and travel challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the club stated in a release.

"While we are disappointed that David Warner and Marcus Stoinis will not be available for our men's team, we are delighted to welcome both Devon and Quinton to the side. They are both quality cricketers who will add power and excitement up the top of the order for us," Giles White, Southern Brave General Manager said, reported Cricbuzz.

New Zealand's Devon Conway averages 59 in T20Is and has been pretty impressive in his short international career thus far. He has even shone through in the ongoing WTC Final, making a patient fifty in the first innings. The South African-born batter was elated on joining the club and said he has enjoyed playing in England so far.

"I'm really excited to have joined Southern Brave. I have really enjoyed my time playing in the UK so far, and I'm looking forward to getting stuck in with the team and taking part in the first season of The Hundred," stated Conway.

On the other hand, de Kock is also excited to join Southern Brave where he will have Mahela Jayawardene as the coach of the side. The Sri Lankan legend also coaches Mumbai Indians in the IPL, which also happens to be Kock's team in the tournament.

"The Ageas Bowl is a fantastic ground to play at I can't wait to get going with Southern Brave this summer. I'm also really excited to be working with Mahela again," de Kock said. "Hopefully we can have plenty of fans in to support us and we can give them something to cheer about."