Shubman Gill will have to work on his footwork, reckons Sanjay Manjrekar

“He will have to work on his footwork, it is always front foot, Shubman Gill right through this Test match not once I’ve seen him go back. So he really is focused on making sure he doesn’t get out to the ball that is pitched up. There was a lot of talk of his front pad not going far enough and getting caught on the crease in Australia and today again he got caught up in making assure his front pad is across and worried about the outswing area, but then the ball coming back in surprised him,” Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo.