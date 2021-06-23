Shakib returns to Test squad, Rahim rested for T20Is against Zimbabwe

Shakib Al Hasan, who last played a Test against West Indies in February and had missed the Sri Lanka series to feature in the IPL, has returned to the Test side. He also makes a return to the T20I side after having last played against Afghanistan in 2019. Meanwhile, the injured trio of Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed and Mushfiqur Rahim, were also named in the national side after they are set to be fit in time for the tour. The board has also accepted Mushfiqur Rahim's request to skip the T20Is, however, he would feature in Test and ODI sides.