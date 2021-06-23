Shakib returns to Test squad, Rahim rested for T20Is against Zimbabwe
Today at 5:38 PM
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), on Wednesday, named their Test, ODI and T20I squads for the Zimbabwe tour, and it marks the return of Shakib Al Hasan in Test and T20I squads. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who had asked for rest in the T20Is, was granted the permission.
Shakib Al Hasan, who last played a Test against West Indies in February and had missed the Sri Lanka series to feature in the IPL, has returned to the Test side. He also makes a return to the T20I side after having last played against Afghanistan in 2019. Meanwhile, the injured trio of Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed and Mushfiqur Rahim, were also named in the national side after they are set to be fit in time for the tour. The board has also accepted Mushfiqur Rahim's request to skip the T20Is, however, he would feature in Test and ODI sides.
Uncapped Shamim Hossain Patwari, who is an off-spinning all-rounder, made it to the T20I squad. He has an impressive strike rate of 147.82 with the bat while his economy rate is an excellent 6.63 per over after playing 27 T20s. Gloveman Nurul Hasan has also made a return to the side across formats. Off-spinner Nayeem Hassan also returns to the longer version of the game for Bangladesh. While for the ODI series, pacer Rubel Hossain and spinner Taijul Islam have returned. However, Soumya Sarkar and Mahedi Hasan were excluded from the 50-overs side.
When it comes to the shortest format, the likes of Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Al-Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Rubel Hossain, Mehidy Hasan weren't taken into consideration. The T20I side also has Tamim Iqbal back who was on leave during the New Zealand series.
The tour will commence with a one-off Test from July 7 with the tour concluding on July 27 after six white-ball games.
Bangladesh T20I squad: Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan
Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam and Rubel Hossain.
Bangladesh Test squad: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.
- Shakib Al Hasan
- Tamim Iqbal
- Mushfiqur Rahim
- Rubel Hossain
- Taskin Ahmed
- Nurul Hasan
- Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh
- Bangladesh Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.