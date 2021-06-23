Ravindra Jadeja pips Jason Holder to become number one all-rounder in Test cricket

Holder, who entered the South Africa Tests as the number one ranked all-rounder, managed just 34 runs across four innings in the series, while picking up six wickets across three innings. The middle showing of the Barbadian has resulted in Jadeja getting elevated to top spot. The Saurashtra all-rounder now has 386 rating points to his name, two more than Holder. Stokes (377), Ashwin (353) and Shakib Al Hasan (338) complete the top five.