Ravindra Jadeja pips Jason Holder to become number one all-rounder in Test cricket

India’s Ravindra Jadeja has pipped West Indies’ Jason Holder to become the number one ranked all-rounder in Test cricket in the latest update of the rankings released on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock has broken into the top ten of the batsman’s rankings following impressive showings.
Ahead of the all-important final day of the World Test Championship, good news has come the way of Ravindra Jadeja, who has pipped Jason Holder to become the number one ranked all-rounder in Test cricket. Jadeja is currently in the midst of a WTC Final against New Zealand, but his rise has been enabled by the disappointing showings of Holder in the two-Test series against South Africa.
Holder, who entered the South Africa Tests as the number one ranked all-rounder, managed just 34 runs across four innings in the series, while picking up six wickets across three innings. The middle showing of the Barbadian has resulted in Jadeja getting elevated to top spot. The Saurashtra all-rounder now has 386 rating points to his name, two more than Holder. Stokes (377), Ashwin (353) and Shakib Al Hasan (338) complete the top five.
Holder also dropped to tenth spot in the bowlers’ rankings, while Kagiso Rabada, who picked 11 wickets in 2 Tests against the Windies, has jumped to sixth spot. Rabada’s rise has seen Stuart Broad slip to 7th.
In terms of the batters, there is only one change, with Quinton de Kock breaking into the Top 10. De Kock finished the Windies series as the highest run-getter, posting 237 runs in 3 innings, and the purple patch has seen the wicket-keeper move to tenth spot. De Kock’s rise has seen Babar Azam slip out of the top ten.
