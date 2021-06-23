Rahul Dravid will ensure healthy environment as coach, reckons Sachin Tendulkar 

Today at 4:50 PM
Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has asserted that Rahul Dravid will help keep a healthy atmosphere in the Indian team when they tour Sri Lanka in July. He also praised Jasprit Bumrah, who struggled with the ball in the WTC Final and stated that he's a world-class pacer for India.
Rahul Dravid has done a phenomenal job as a coach of India's junior sides. However, India's tour of Sri Lanka will mark his first assignment as the coach of the senior men's team. With many first-choice limited-overs players currently in England, the tour includes many youngsters on the Indian side. Given the work, Rahul Dravid has done with young players in the country, it was a no-brainer that he would travel with the side in the capacity of a coach, which did eventually happen. The Sri Lanka tour will comprise three ODIs and three T20Is respectively and will take place next month.
One of the greatest batters to have played for India and also an old teammate of Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar believes that he would do a good job as a coach as he has spent enough time with the young players and will be able to maintain a healthy atmosphere in the dressing room.
“These players have spent enough time with Rahul, so they know him. A coach is someone who should keep a healthy atmosphere in the team and the dressing room, and Rahul will do that. At this level, unless there are weaknesses, you don’t need to coach the players. They all know how to hit a cover drive or bowl an outswinger. When somebody is struggling, that’s when someone of his experience will play a role. Otherwise, the team knows what they are supposed to do,” Tendulkar told Times of India, reported HT.
Jasprit Bumrah was a major disappointment in the first innings for India in the ongoing WTC Final as he was the only bowler not to chip in with a wicket. However, Sachin Tendulkar was full of praises for India's premier pacer across formats and said he's a world-class bowler.
“I was told that when a bowler is bowling well, stand at the non-striker's end (laughs). Jokes apart, Bumrah is a world-class bowler, his action is slightly awkward, I have played him in the nets and his action is awkward. He is quicker than you think. He hits the bat hard so one can say because his action is odd, you get less time to react,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by ANI.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.